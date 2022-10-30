Rishab Shetty Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple After A Huge Success Of 'Kantara' | See Pics

RISHAB Shetty is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Kantara' and the film has become a huge success not only in Kannada cinema but across the country. The actor-director and his team recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Outside the temple, he was surrounded by the fans and posed for the paps as well. Take a look at the pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth earlier and posted some pictures with him.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter and praised Kantara. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Rishab was elated after seeing Rajinikanth's praise and wrote, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

While talking about not wanting to offend people's rituals and regional beliefs in the film, Rishab told Film Companion, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

The movie is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Whereas, the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The film also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.