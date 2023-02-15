Rishab Shetty Honoured With Most Promising Actor Award At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Rishab Shetty is touted as one of the most prominent actors in the industry. The actor's latest venture Kantara took everyone by surprise. Without any overt attempt to please a pan-Indian audience, the movie became a smash hit due to its original plot and breathtaking images. Now, the actor-director has won the

Abhishek Mishra, who is a member of the Central Censor Board and the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, announced the same via Twitter.

The award ceremony of the event will take place in Mumbai's Taj Land End Hotel on February 20. Many renowned personalities of the film fraternity will grace the grand event. Earlier, KGF 2 star Yash was also bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke South Award in 2019. Kichcha Sudeep also won the prize for Most Promising Actor in 2020 for Dabangg 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Bangalore when he met Sandalwood stars including Rishab Shetty, Yash, and late Puneeth Rajkummar’s wife among others. Sharing his experience, the Kantara star star told TOI, "We spoke about what is happening in the Kannada film industry as well as the entertainment industry as a whole. He also took a note about the demands from the industry."

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/M95vv2cJk2 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 13, 2023

"We spoke a lot and most importantly, he listened to us. Of course we spoke about Kantara and the impact a rooted story had left on the audience worldwide. He congratulated us for doing a film that represents our culture. He mentioned Kantara several times and it felt surreal," he further added.