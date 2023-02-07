Rishab Shetty Announces Prequel Of Kantara, Says 'What You Have Seen Is Part 2'

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has revealed information about the eagerly awaited film Kantara 2 at a Bengaluru event honouring the 100-day theatrical run of the first film Kantara and its success. He stated that Kantara 2 will be released globally in 2024.

Rishab on Monday announced that the film Kantara is actually the second installment and that Kantara 2 will serve as the prequel to the original story, making it the first part. He also confirmed that he has begun writing the script for Kantara 2.

"We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film," Rishab Shetty said at the recent event.

Pinkvilla further quoted him, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Kantara, meaning mystical forest, portrays the story of a local demigod known as Bhoota who in 1870 traded land from the forest to the tribe's people in exchange for their happiness. However, when the son of the king becomes greedy and tries to reclaim the land many years later, he incurs the wrath of Bhoota and ultimately dies.

The movie directed by Rishab Shetty earned over Rs 400 crore globally and became the highest-grossing film of all time in Karnataka. To celebrate the massive success of Kantara, Rishab and his family recently participated in the Bhoota Kola festival. The film was inspired by the deity of Panjurli Daiva and masterfully recreated the Bhoota Kola festival, which was a major highlight of Kantara.