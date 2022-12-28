Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2 OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch This Turkish Docu-Drama

Rise of Empires: Ottoman is all set to return with its second season in which Sultan II. Mehmed will face off against Vlad Dracula. Directed by Emre Sahin and written by Kelly McPherson, this docu-drama stars Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Tommaso Basili in the lead role.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2 | When And Where To Watch This Turkish Docu-Drama

This season is officially titled 'Rise of Empires: Ottoman - Mehmed vs Vlad'. The series will release on December 29, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

The official synopsis reads, "Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries."

Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu essays the role of Mehmet the Conqueror in this series. The show also stars Tommaso Basili, Tuba Büyüküstün, Damla Sönmez, Osman Sonant, Tolga Tekin, Ushan Çakır, Selim Bayraktar, Birkan Sokullu, Tansu Biçer, Nail Kırmızıgül and Eva Dedova.

The first season of Rise of Empires: Ottoman had 6 episodes and the second season will also have 6 episodes. Rise of Empires: Ottoman is one of the most popular Turkish series on Netflix.

