#RIPJimmyFallon Trending On Twitter: Here's How Jimmy Fallon Pleaded Elon Musk To Take Down The Trend

Fake posts of #RIPJimmyFallon is trending on Twitter, however, the television host is healthy and alive

By Piyali Bhadra
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 11:27 AM IST
Image Credits:@jimmyfallon/Instagram

The news of celebrity death hoaxes is very common to witness on social media platforms. From making tweets to attaching memes of celebrities, the power of social media makes the content go viral and on the trending list.

Recently, popular American television host Jimmy Fallon, received the news of his death trending on social media. As the television personality is alive and healthy, the rounds of his death are trending with the #RIPJimmyFallon on Twitter.

Taking the matter hilariously into the account, Jimmy Fallon tweeted asking for help from the Chief of Twitter and businessman Elon Musk. The television personality quotes, “Elon, Can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.” 

Let’s take a look at some of the hilarious fan Twitter posts going viral with the #RIPJimmyFallon.

Jimmy Fallon was born ‘James Thomas Fallon’ and is a famous television host, writer, comedian and actor. A Cast member on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ show, the comedian has his late-night celebrity talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The comedian earlier had his own show titled, ‘Late Night With Jimmy Fallon’. 

Over the years, Twitter has come out to be a toxic social media platform for many celebrities where the fans have started various viral trends which are false to claim with reality. Apart from Jimmy Fallon, several other celebrities and personalities have faced the wrath of the #RIP trend including America’s Ex-President Donald Trump, Actor Rowan Atkinson, Tom Holland, and American Broadcaster Wendy Williams.

