New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Urfi Javed has made her place firm in the top headlines after her short stint at Bigg Boss OTT and all thanks to her bold and quirky fashion. Often she gets trolled for the same, but this didn't pull down her spirits. Recently, the actress made the headlines for recreating Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala look with aluminium foil.

Yes, you read that right, Rihanna adorned Maison Margiela embellished custom made dress with an oversized coat. She paired her look with an avant-garde crown. Urfi, who is known for her DIY outfits, used aluminium foil to make her dress and crown.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as her look went viral on social media platforms, netizens heavy trolled the actress. One of the users wrote, "isko koi director phone krke bulalo fir yeh shant hogi"

Another wrote, "Hey bhagwaan isne to silver foil k usage hi badal diye.. Maayne hi badal diye... RIP silver foil users"

Another user mocked her dressing sense and wrote, "kamaal ka talent hai met gala to ni minabajar m khde krdo isko. bacche khus hojaenge"

Well, Urfi is least bothered about trolling. During an interview with ETimes, she said, "I never gave a f**k (to the backlash). Why would I bother about what some stupid people think? The media has also s**t shamed me with some of them writing 'maine saari haadein paar kar de ashleelta ki' and 'urfi javed ne apna yeh dikhaya, woh dikhaya'. I will dress how I like. Even if my dress pleases the people, they are going to troll me; I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon?”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv