New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: There is an actress that we all remember from her 'OG' films like Hungama, Golmaal, Dhoom, and Baghban. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about the beautiful diva Rimi Sen. Well, the actress has been hitting headlines lately as she made a shocking revelation about her 2015 stint in Bigg Boss.

Rimi Sen participated in Bigg Boss season 9 and that too for just 50 days but did you know how much amount was she paid for her stint in Salman Khan-hosted show? Don't you worry, we've got it all for you. Recently, Rimi in an interview with India Today said that she doesn't have any regret doing the Bigg Boss show because they paid her Rs 2.25 crore for 50 days.

She further said, "One thing that people should keep in their minds when they enter the show is that they should not play against the inmates, they should always play against the system. Bigg Boss plays with your emotions."

Rimi Sen is very active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following of 235k followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life. But, did you know that the actress hasn't changed a bit, she looks exactly the same way she used to look in 2003 when she did the film Hungama. Want proof? Have a look at her pictures here:

Recently, she also shared a picture of when she was just sixteen years old and netizens think she still looks the same, and we agree. Her caption read, "#tb Sweet Sixteen."

Have a look at her picture:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rimi was last seen in the 2011 film, Shagird. After this, she participated in Bigg Boss season 9 in 2015. She also produced a film Budhia Singh - Born to Run and won National Award for it in 2016.

