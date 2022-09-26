Rihanna To Headline Super Bowl 2023 Half Time Show In Arizona

It's Confirmed! American pop star Rihanna has been signed to perform at Super Bowl 2023 Halftime, set to take place on February 12 just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday.

For the unversed, the Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

Soon after the news was announced, Rihanna fans started flooding social media with comments and reactions. American Drag Queen, Yvie Oddly commented, “I’ve never been so excited about football in my life!!!” While celebrity photographer Miles Diggs called the upcoming performance “The main event.”

Even Singer Justin Bieber couldn’t hold back his excitement as he wrote, “The queen is back.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music said in his own statement.

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show -- what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Meanwhile, Apple Music will be the event's presenting sponsor for the first time in 2023, replacing Pepsi, which had sponsored the show for the previous decade. Before the big game, Apple promises behind-the-scenes glimpses and other material.