Rihanna Reveals First Look Of Her Adorable Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky | Watch

Rihanna shares the first look of her baby boy is a released Tik Tok video (Image Credits:@TheJessieWoo,@clarinhagds1/Twitter)

American singer Rihanna shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on TikTok revealing the face of her child publicly for the first time. Posting an adorable video of her son smiling and making the cutest expressions will take your heart away.

Rihanna welcomed her son with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Stealing thousands of hearts in seconds, the video quickly went viral on other social media platforms.

A Twitter user shared Rihanna's TikTok video and wrote, "Rihanna's baby is so cute." In the now viral clip, Rihanna can be seen wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt, smiling and looking at his mother, while Rihanna can be heard recording her son's video.

The singer can be heard saying, "You are trying to get Mommy's phone?" The baby boy can be seen trying to grab the smartphone, whereas at the end of the video the kid can be seen cutely yawning away and kept on looking out of the car through the window.

Reacting to the video, several fans dropped heart emojis commenting, "He's so adorable, I can't", while another wrote, "Cute". Another social media user wrote, "He's so adorable, he has all of her features."

Earlier a fan page shared family pictures of Rihanna with her son and boyfriend A$AP Rocky on a beach, where the three can be seen twinning in black. The pictures looked like they were from a photoshoot, however, they quickly took over the internet.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son for a photoshoot (Image Courtesy:@listenjazzfunk/Twitter)

A$AP Rocky was seen holding their baby boy, while the child was posing for the camera. Fans quickly reacted to the viral images where one user wrote, "Baby is so cute! Have they said his name?" Another social media user quickly wrote, "A beautiful family."

Rihanna made headlines throughout her pregnancy with her marvelous and chic fashion choices, which later on were featured in Vogue. The May cover of Vogue wrote, "She's changed something profound in fashion -- single-handedly rewriting the rules of pregnancy dressing with one jaw-dropping style maneuver after another."

Rihanna photographed in style during her pregnancy (Image Courtesy:@@britneycharts/Twitter)

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been dating since early 2020, however, in November 2021, they made their relationship official. However, in April 2022, there were rumors about the rapper cheating on her; however, they were all false allegations.