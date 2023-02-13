Rihanna Announces Second Pregnancy At Super Bowl Half-Time Show, Reveals Baby Bump During Performance | Watch

American singing sensation Rihanna left her fans surprised on Sunday night after revealing that she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The Pop and R&B sensation’s second pregnancy was confirmed by her representative after the Super Bowl show in Arizona.

Rihanna performed for over 13-minutes at the Super Bowl 57, and crooned her superhit songs including “We Found Love," “Diamonds" and “Work” amongst others during the halftime break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Fans were quick to notice Rihanna’s baby bump in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit. During her media preview on Thursday, Rihanna had opened up about being unsure about performing on stage when she was three months postpartum. “I wondered, should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” Rihanna said.

The singer further added, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. As scary as that was, because I hadn't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

“The setlist was the biggest challenge," she said. "That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that's what this show is going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, In May 2021, it was confirmed that Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky were in a relationship. In January 2022, Rihanna’s rep confirmed her pregnancy.

Rihanna welcomed her first child boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022.