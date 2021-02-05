The support from global personalities, however, didn't also go well with the Indian government, which blasted these tweets as inaccurate and irresponsible and said that the facts should be ascertained first before rushing to comment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing farmers' protest grabbed the attention of global stars and eminent personalities after pop sensation Rihanna, earlier this week, tweeted in support of the agitation, which is going on since last two months against the new Agri laws enacted by the Indian Government last year. After Rihanna, several other global icons, including Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted in support of the farmers' protest.

Shortly after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets created a buzz on the social media, several Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted with hashtags -- #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda -- encouraging people to avoid the alleged 'propaganda by vested groups' and stand in unity against the forces trying to divide the country.

Akshay Kumar, in his solidarity tweet, wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences".

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who joined the BJP in January 2020, also tweeted an exact copy of Akshay Kumar's tweet, showing solidarity to the government.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/FhclAMLiik — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 3, 2021

Superstar Ajay Devgn also tweeted against the alleged propaganda and wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting".

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar also voiced his criticism to the tweets by international stars on farmers' protest. Sachin in his tweet wrote, "India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation".

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

However, a section of Bollywood celebs also supported the farmers' protest and asked for a logical reason to demean the international stars over their support to the agitation. B-town celebs including Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das, Choreographer Farah Khan and TV actor Nakuul Mehta also slammed other celebs, who posted similarly worded tweets criticising the take of global stars on farmers' protest and showed solidarity towards the government.

Taking a veiled jibe at the government's campaign, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief, then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become propaganda teachers for others".

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

Sonakshi Sinha, who is the daughter of Congress leader Shatrugan Sinha, also criticised the government-backed campaign against the international stars over their support to the farmers' protest. "The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power," Sonakshi Sinha wrote in an Instagram story.

"Journalists are being harassed. Internet has been banned. Protesters are being vilified through state and media propaganda. Hate speech (desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro sardaro ko resurfaced) is flourishing. THAT is the issue that's taken global centre stage," she wrote.

"To re-iterate, news tonight will try to paint a picture that 'outside forces' are trying to meddle in the functioning of our country. Please don't give in to that narrative. It's human, standing up for other humans. THAT'S the narrative," Sonakshi said adding, "these are not alien species but fellow humans who are speaking up for the rights of other humans."

Renowned filmmaker Onir also took a dig at B-town celebs and called the support from Bollywood celebs 'a puppet show'. "It is so embarrassingly obvious that a whole bunch of celebs who do not value their voice have been sent a set message, which they are modifying a bit and postings. They Do what they have been told to. Tragic #puppetShow #worldWithFarmers #IStandWithFarmers", he tweeted.

It is so embarrassingly obvious that a whole bunch or celebs who do not value their voice have been sent a set message , which they are modifying a bit and postings . They Do what they have been told to . Tragic #puppetShow #worldWithFarmers #IStandWithFarmers — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) February 3, 2021

Comedian-actor Vir Das said he was amazed to see how Indians got mobilised' over a tweet by Rihanna and wrote, "Honestly, I don't think Rihanna or Greta have anything more than superficial wisdom about Indian farmers. But gotta say it's hilarious to see literally thousands of shaky Indian men get mobilised over a tweet, all the while proclaiming how secure they are in their policymakers".

Honestly, I don't think Rihanna or Greta have anything more than superficial wisdom about Indian farmers. But gotta say it's hilarious to see literally thousands of shaky Indian men get mobilized over a tweet, all the while proclaiming how secure they are in their policymakers 🤦 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 3, 2021

Jolly LLB 2 actress Sayani Gupta also tweeted and compared the sudden support by Bollywood celebs to zombies. "Aiyooo! The cute Bhakts have awakened! (You know that moment in a zombie film climax, when the zombie was looking elsewhere, and a human was cautiously stepping away, and bam! It suddenly turns to him.) Just got that feeling!", she wrote.

Aiyooo! The cute Bhakts have awakened!

(You know that moment in a zombie film climax, when the zombie was looking elsewhere, and a human was cautiously stepping away, and bam! It suddenly turns to him.)

Just got that feeling! — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) February 3, 2021

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "Aur Bolo 'Speak Up Bollywood, 'Speak Up celebrities'."

और बोलो ‘Speak Up Bollywood.. Speak up Celebrities’

🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 3, 2021

The support from global personalities, however, didn't also go well with the Indian government, which blasted these tweets as inaccurate and irresponsible and said that the facts should be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken first by the personalities before rushing to comment on such matters.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible", the government had said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan