New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Two days after tying the knot, the newlywed couple Ranbir and Alia hosted a family bash which was attended by several Bollywood celebs. Celebs like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Anushka Ranjan, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and others attended Alia and Ranbir's post-wedding bash. While the fans are eagerly waiting for inside pictures from the grand event, the groom’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has given us a sneak peek of the fun post-wedding bash.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a selfie with brother Ranbir Kapoor in her Instagram stories. The picture left fans in awe moment as the brother-sister duo looked absolutely stunning and adorable. While Ranbir looked handsome in a black tux, Riddhima wore a black off-shoulder gown. The brother-sister duo can be seen giving a million-dollar smile for the picture.

Take a look at the picture here:

Besides this, Riddhima has also been sharing several pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. Earlier on Sunday, she posted a family picture featuring the entire Kapoor Khandaan!

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Alia dropped a bunch of pictures from her Mehndi ceremony. All the pictures shared by Alia are winning hearts on the internet.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these," and dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The wedding festivities started on April 13, with Ganesh Puja taking place at Ranbir's Vastu residency. Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, officially confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding date on the night of April 13.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen