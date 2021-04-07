Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) was a statutory body that was introduced in the year 1983. Read on to know more about the same and also check out the celebs' reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Ministry of Law and Justice has dissolved the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). It was set up in 1983 for the filmmakers to hear their plea if they were not happy by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decisions regarding the release of their films.

WHAT is FCAT?

Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) was a statutory body that was introduced in the year 1983. Head quartered in New Delhi, it was set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Section 5D of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952). FCAT provided filmmakers a chance to appeal against CBFC if they were unhappy with its decision regarding the release of their film. But now after FCAT has been ruled out, the producers will have to approach the high court in case if they have a plea regarding CBFC's rules.

Role of FCAT in popular films

Recently, famous movie makers like Alankrita Shrivastava, Anurag Kashyap, Kushan Nandy had sought help from FCAT a few years ago. Alankrita's film Lipstick Under My Burkha was in trouble and she had appealed in FCAT when CBFC refused to certify it. Later the film was granted an 'A' certificate after editing out a few scenes. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Udta Punjab was also not getting released and then FCAT had intervened. FCAT also played a big role when it cleared the release of Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. At the time of this Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, the CBFC was head by Pahlaj Nihalani.

Bollywood celebs reaction on abolition of FCAT

As soon as the order was rolled out, a lot of filmmakers and other Bollywood celebs were saddened by the decision and condemned the move through social media. Director Hansal Mehta wrote "Do the high courts have a lot of time to address film certification grievances? How many film producers will have the means to approach the courts? The FCAT discontinuation feels arbitrary and is definitely restrictive. Why this unfortunate timing? Why take this decision at all?"

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said, "Such a sad day for cinema". and replying to his tweet actress Richa Chadha tweeted a Charlie Chaplin gif on Twitter

Other celebs like Guneet Monga, Jai Mehta and more tweeted about the same on their social media handles.

