Richa Chadha Galwan Tweet Row: Vivek Agnihotri, Kay Kay Menon Take Jibe At Fukrey Actress

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently got herself embroiled in trouble for her controversial tweet against the Indian army. Several B-town celebs condemned the tweet made by her as according to them, the Fukrey actor hurt their sentiments. "Galwan says Hi," tweeted Chadha as she shared Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Soon after Richa's tweet, Akshay Kumar headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful toward our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Not only did the Sooryavanshi actor slam the actress for her remarks, but other stars like Kay Kay Menon, Paresh Rawal and more also took a jibe at Chadha for her derogatory remarks.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kay Kay Menon wrote, "Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! The least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!"

"Bollywoodiyas are the first to stand up against establishment, oppression & authority. They are also the first to kneel in front of Bollywood’s corrupt establishment. But they have cheeks to question our great army," The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mentioned in his tweet.

Paresh Rawal also tweeted, "Indian armed forces. आप हैं तो हम हैं ।"

Though Richa Chadha later apologized for her remarks, she has still been facing backlash for her 'Galwan' tweet. "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," she wrote.