New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Payal Ghosh, who had named Richa Chadha while accussing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct during an interview, has refused to apologise for her controversial remark against the actor. Hours after her lawyer informed Bombay High Court that she has agreed to tender an unconditional apology to Richa Chandha and retract her statement, Payal tweeted that she would not apologise to anyone.

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Earlier today, Ghosh''s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha. "She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology. She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.

Chadha''s lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages.

The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their `consent terms'' settling the matter. Advocate Manoj Gadkari who appeared for Kamaal R Khan told the court that Khan was willing to assure that he will not post anything against Chadha on social media. The court accepted the statement.

