Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale | See Pic

THE PRE-WEDDING rituals of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have finally started and the couple even shared a glimpse of the ceremony on social media. Richa and Ali look breathtaking and so much in love in these pictures. They are all set to get married on October 4, 2022, in Mumbai. The couple recently posted pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and the pictures are straight out of a fairytale.

Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, "RiAli".

Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, "Congratulations to you both dear Richa and Ali". Meanwhile, Ali also posted some other pictures of the ceremony. Richa wore a three-piece lehenga set by Rahul Mishra, whereas, Ali Fazal wore angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Richa earlier shared pictures in a beautiful golden saree. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I hide YOU in my eyes ~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

Recently, their wedding invite went viral on social media. The invite shows the couple's unique and quirky taste. The card is in the shape of a matchbox with a picture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles inscribed on it.

Ahead of starting their wedding rituals, Richa and Ali shared a voice note talking about their wedding. "Two years ago, we formalised our union, and just then, the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you," they said.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and started dating. They made their relationship official in 2017 and had initially planned their wedding for April 2022 but had to delay it due to the pandemic. The couple will be seen together again in the third instalment of Fukrey.