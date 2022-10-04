Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha's Elegant Wedding Outfits Exude 'Ishq Sufiyana' Vibes | See Pics

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal finally are all set to get married on Monday after being in a relationship for a long time. They started their wedding ritual on September 30 and have been sharing a glimpse of their pre-wedding ceremonies on social media. Richa and Ali took to social media and posted their beautiful wedding pictures. The couple looks regal in their wedding pictures and fans can't keep calm.

Sharing the pictures, Ali Fazal wrote, Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho."

They look like a royal couple in white ethnic attires and it is designed by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Meanwhile, sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, "I got you."

The couple recently posted pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and the pictures are straight out of a fairytale. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, "RiAli".

Sharing pictures from another ceremony, Richa wrote, "I hide YOU in my eyes ~ Rumi #RiAli blessed."

Ahead of starting their wedding rituals, Richa and Ali shared a voice note talking about their wedding. "Two years ago, we formalised our union, and just then, the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you," they said.

On the work front, the couple will be seen together again in the third instalment of Fukrey.