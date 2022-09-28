Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: From Date, Venue To Outfit Details, All You Need To Know

RICHA CHADHA and Ali Fazal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and are all set to tie the knot on October 4. Their wedding has been the talk of the town and the couple will soon start their pre-wedding festivities. Their wedding celebrations will begin on Thursday and Friday in Delhi.

Talking about their wedding attires, Richa will reportedly wear the outfits made by designers Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra. Meanwhile, according to Pinkvilla, Ali will wear outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the food will include Richa's favourite dishes from Delhi including Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat.

Richa will hold her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony at her friends' home’s sprawling lawns. The decoration will be inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute, etc.

Talking about the wedding date, Richa and Ali Fazal will tie the knot on October 4. Recently, their wedding invite went viral on social media. The invite shows the couple's unique and quirky taste. The card is in the shape of a matchbox with a picture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles inscribed on it.

Moreover, the card has the text, 'Couple Matches' printed on it. In the picture, Richa can be seen wearing a red saree, whereas, Ali can be seen in a lavender blazer along with a red tie and white pants.

The couple had initially planned their wedding for April 2022 but had to delay it due to the pandemic. Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey and started dating. They were also seen together in the sequel to the comedy together titled Fukrey Returns which was released in 2017.

on the work front, Richa is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Ali, on the other hand, is currently working on the third season of Amazon Prime Video's series 'Mirzapur'.