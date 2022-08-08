Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Tie Knot In September, Wedding Festivities To Take Place In Delhi And Mumbai

After a really long wait, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally ready to tie the knot in September 2022. The couple previously planned their wedding in 2021 but had to delay it due to the pandemic.

Reportedly, the wedding festivities will be held in Mumbai and Delhi in presence of their family and close friends. According to the reports of India Today, the couple will get married in Delhi in the last week of September since most of their friends and family reside there. They will also tie the knot in Mumbai in the first week of October. There will be a mehendi and sangeet ceremony followed by the wedding. The duo will also host a grand reception party in Mumbai with nearly 400 guests.

Earlier, in a conversation with India Today, Ali had spoken about the wedding date. While speaking about the delay he said, “The moment everything opened up we ran to our work and finished all our prior commitments.” Revealing a possible future wedding date he had said, “In January and February 2022, we will do a nice celebration with friends and family. There will definitely be celebrations. I don’t know the magnitude of it given the Covid-19 protocols and rules. But there definitely will be celebrations."

Meanwhile, the list of Richa's upcoming movies includes Fuckrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The couple is also producing Girls Will Be Girls and will share the screen in Fukrey 3. Apart from that, Ali has started shooting for the new season of Mirzapur and Richa is likely to reunite with her Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his OTT production Heeramandi.

The two actors started dating back in 2012 after they met on the sets of Fukrey. They were also seen together in the sequel to the comedy together titled Fukrey Returns which released in 2017.