    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Produce Psychological Horror Drama 'The Underbug'

    This movie has helped establish a cult for South Asian movies within the same genre in front of a worldwide audience.

    By Sukanya Saha
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 07:30 PM (IST)
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are overjoyed because their second home production, The Underbug, received a positive reception at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles. The movie, produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, was shown at the festival and received glowing reviews from both critics and audience members.

    The movie is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Ali and Hussain Dalal in the lead roles. Filming took place during the lockdowns in late 2020 and was primarily shot in a house located in the rural areas of Maharashtra. A psychological thriller, the plot centres around two individuals seeking refuge in a deserted house.

    First Look:

     
     
     
    The Underbug is the inaugural psychological horror film produced by Pushing Buttons Studios. Owing to this it helped to create a cult for South Asian movies of a similar genre in front of a global audience.

     
     
     
    Talking about the film, Richa said, "The movie got a great response and as creators of it we were there to witness it. It was a very proud moment for us, especially because it represented Indian cinema on such a huge global platform.

    "This is a great time for cinema as Indian movies are getting wider reach with a global audience. The films of this genre are quite tricky since it has a very niche audience, but since it got such a positive response it kind of says it all."

    Talking about his emotional involvement in the film, Ali said, "I have not only produced the movie but also acted in it, so I am not just physically involved with the movie but also emotionally. And seeing a response like this is quite heart-warming.

    "The movie was made in very confusing and stressful circumstances. The movie also had the added responsibilities since it was its first screening, and the first reactions were positive, it gave us a lot of confidence."

    The movie was penned by Shujaat Saudagar, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal and produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar and Aman Mann. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal served as the executive producers.

    (With ANI inputs)

