Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share Breathtaking First Pictures From Wedding Celebrations | See Here

It was definitely a fairytale romance for Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal as the duo's wedding festivity finally began in Delhi. On Friday, the Sangeet ceremony of the couple started. The couple shared a bunch of adorable pictures from the ceremony, and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Ali and Richa shared a set of pictures where they can be seen all decked up in ethnic outfits. While Richa can be seen wearing a beautiful pink colour gown made by Rahul Mishra, Alia Fazal looks handsome in an angrakha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing the picture, Richa wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak" and dropped a hashtag of RiAli.

On the other hand, Ali shared the pictures and wrote, "Tumko Bhi" and dropped the same hashtag.

Meanwhile, ahead of the wedding the couple took to Instagram and shared that they formalised their union two-and-a-half years ago, and are now celebrating their union with friends and family.

Sharing a voice note, the couple can be heard saying, "Two years ago, we formalised our union, and just then, the pandemic hit us all pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and grateful for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

They also gave themselves a hashtag -- #RiAli to their post.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's romance started when the duo met on the sets of Fukrey, and in 2017 they made their relationship official. Ali shared a picture on his Instagram with Richa and wrote 'Hai toh hai'. Now, the duo is all set to return to big screens with Fukrey's third franchise 'Fukrey 3' co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.