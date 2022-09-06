Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Set To Marry In September-End; Check All Deets About D-Day Here

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal have been dating for many years now and are all set to marry each other this year. Recently, the buzz around Richa and Ali's wedding has gotten even more a few days ago Richa has given her official statement on the same. Although she didn't reveal her wedding date, the actress did mention that they will marry in 2022 only.

Now, as per several reports on the same, the two will tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

The couple has not made any official announcements as of now. The couple were to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic.

On the same, Richa had earlier said, “2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with News 18, Richa Chadha confirmed her wedding plans. “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible, ” she said.

And added, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment in the franchise - Fukrey 3.