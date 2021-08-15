Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Wedding: The wedding was attended by Suneeta Kapoor's sister Kavita Singh, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's youngest daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with longtime boyfriend, Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. Ditching the big fat Punjabi wedding, the filmmaker opted for a simple close-knit ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance at the Kapoor's residence in Juhu.

The wedding was attended by Suneeta Kapoor's sister Kavita Singh, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Though the couple didn't come out for a picture, the paparazzi spotted the couple leaving the Kapoor's residence in a car after the wedding ceremony. Rhea was seen donning red attire as she sat at the back seat of the car along with hubby Karan. He was seen dressed in light brown sherwani teamed with red chunni.

Before the couple left the house, Anil Kapoor came out to greet the paps and distributed sweet boxes. He was seen donning a navy blue kurta with a white dhoti. He completed his look with pearl necklaces and a black mask.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also spotted see-offing the guests who attended Rhea Kapoor and Karan's wedding. Sonam was seen dressed in sea green kurta with huge maang tikka while Anand complemented her in sea green kurta and grey jacket.

For unversed, Rhea and Karan have been dating for 13 years. The couple is said to have met in 2009 during the making of film Aisha, Rhea's debut production, on which Karan was an assistant director.

Karan was often spotted at the Kapoor's residence during get-togethers and celebrations. He also shares a great bond with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who crashed his first date with Rhea.

