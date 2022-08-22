'Cuteness Is Too Much', Says Rhea Kapoor As She Shares First Pics of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Baby Boy

Rhea Kapoor on Monday shared the very first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby boy and it is all just too emotional. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy into the world on August 20 and his arrival is buzzing all over. Now, on Monday, Sonam's big sis Rhea shared an emotional post where she is meeting the little baby for the very first time.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Rhea wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

Soon after Rhea shared those pics, friends and family started commenting on the pic as well. Malaika Arora commented: "Awwww masi tears of joy." Mira Kapoor wrote: "Adorable." Bhumi Pednekar also commented: "Tooooooooo cute." Apart from them, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in a joint statement had announced the arrival of their very first baby. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the new mother Sonam Kapoor revealed that her priorities are going to be changed once the baby has arrived, all the movies will have to take a back seat and her baby will be her first priority.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Rhea will be reuniting for a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan.