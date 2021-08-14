The hush-hush wedding of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani is likely to be a two-three day affair. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A strong buzz is doing rounds on all entertainment portals that Anil Kapoor's second daughter Rhea Kapoor and beau Karan Boolani are all set to tie the knot today, August 14, 2021. The ceremony is said to be very private, with only family and close friends in attendance. As per reports, the couple's wedding is said to take place at Kapoor's Juhu bungalow.

As per a report in India Today, the hush-hush wedding is likely to be a two-three day affair, however, the Kapoors are yet to confirm the news. Ahead of the wedding, Rhea's long time boyfriend Karan was seen paying a visit at the residence.

Not just this, the preparation for the same has started in a full swing. As per ETimes photographers, several men were seen taking the decorative items inside Anil's residence while outside, the house has been decked up with lights.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina 🌴 (@simplyaminaofficial)

For unversed, Karan Boolani is a filmmaker, who assisted films like Wake Up Sid and Aisha. Also, he is credited with many advertisement commercials. Talking about their relationship, Rhea Kapoor and Karan have been dating each other for the past 13 years and never shied away from expressing their love in public. Often, the couple was snapped enjoying their time together, whether it was in the city or holidaying in another country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Last year, Rhea addressed Karan as her 'Man' on his birthday and dropped a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman."

Even Karan dropped an adorable most for his lady love on her birthday. He wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, Rhea's elder sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are in town since July, and it seems she flew down to India just for her sister's wedding.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv