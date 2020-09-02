New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Rhea Chakraborty has been the centre of investigation and TV debates in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Jalebi star is facing charges of abetment of suicide, unlawful confinement and cheating among others. Amidst this, Rhea in a recent interview with a news channel, claimed that the Kai Po Che star did not step out of his room in Paris for three days. Following this, a video of him enjoying himself in Disneyland went viral on social media with Twitterati bashing her for making 'false claim'. Now, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has cleared the air over her remark.

However, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde informed The Quint that Rhea never said that Sushant did not come out of his hotel room at all. He added to it that their Europe trip was for almost 5-6 days and the first three days SSR did not come out of his room.

He was quoted saying, "What Rhea said was absolutely correct. Sushant and Rhea were in Paris for around six days and they spent one whole day in Disneyland. Rhea had mentioned Sushant was bipolar, and any medical expert will vouch that the mood swings of such people are in extremes."

The high profile case is being invested by three agencies. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 by hanging himself through the ceiling fan in his apartment in Bandra.

Rhea Chakraborty's parents were questioned on Tuesday by the CBI for the first time. Rhea and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and money laundering from the late actor's account.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma