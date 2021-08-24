Rhea has been under controversies after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Talking about Rhea's struggle, Krystal D'Souza said, “My heart goes out to Rhea Chakraborty." Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty's life turned upside down after her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. A lot of accusations and allegations were made against her and she even went to jail for a few days. This led to the industry people maintaining distance from her and ignoring her. But there have been a few celebrities who came in support of her in her tough times. And one such name is of Rhea's co-star Krystal D'Souza.

Yes, Krystal and Rhea are cast together in their upcoming film Chehre. Talking about Rhea's struggle, the actress in an interview to Koimoi, said, “My heart goes out to Rhea (Chakraborty) to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don’t know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don’t know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It’s not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves."

She further added, "I hope I could stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen because you know everything happened so suddenly. More than anything this pandemic hit all of us personally that were going through so much in our own lives that standing up for another person was becoming difficult at that point...I don’t know how that girl did it, but hats off to her.”

Meanwhile, the director of the film Chehre Anand Pandit too spoke about Rhea. He told News18, “I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don’t want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that ‘poor girl’. She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen."

For the unversed, Chehre is releasing on August 27 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal