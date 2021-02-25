The poster of Chehre features the other cast members, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi but not Rhea Chakraborty. Read on to know more about the whole incident and the actress's reaction.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty has been in news for a long time for her legal trial for Sushant Singh Rajput death case. And now the actress is again hitting the headlines for her upcoming film Chehre. Yes, Rhe who is all set to come back on the silver screen with her film is slightly upset with the fact that the poster of 'Chehre' doesn't feature her. It has Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's photo in the front, even actors Annu Kapoor and Dhritiman Chatterjee are also there but Rhea is nowhere to be seen.

As per reports, she is a but taken aback by the whole incident and finding it even more difficult about her plans to return to Bollywood after the whole Sushant case. Rhea's close friend spoke to SpotBoyE and said, "Not even in her wildest dream had Rhea anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems." Talking about how Rhea is reacting on the whole situation, her friend further added, "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too."

According to a source, the director Rumi Jafry was not consulted about the poster. He said “Rumi Jafry had no say in the matter. He was not consulted about the date of release of Chehre. Or about Rhea going missing from the poster.”

Meanwhile, Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit and will hit the theatres on April 30 this year. The film is a mystery, thriller which also stars Raghuveer Yadav and Krystal Dsouza in the key roles apart from Big B, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.

