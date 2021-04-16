Rhea Chakraborty made a candid appearance at the airport wearing sea-green kurta and white pyjama. Read on to see how Sushant Singh Rajput's fans reacted on coming across her video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since a few days, Rhea Chakraborty has been making rapid public appearances. Recently, we came across a video where the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was papped in a sea-green chickankari kurta and pyjama. The Chehre star was wearing a mask and COVID-19 protection shield as she stood for a second and posed for the photographers present there.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's public appearance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was uploaded, comments started pouring in for the actress, some fans were delighted to see Rhea stepping out in public while some Sushant Singh Rajput fans were rather angry at her being tapped. Yes, many people trolled paparazzi for paying too much attention to her. One user wrote, "We don't need to see her being followed. Please Viral you can show anything on your post but not her. Tell your people not to follow her", on the other hand, another one said, "Why you are papping her" with an angry emoji.

The actress has been under media glare since last year when actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. For the unversed, the actress has been accused of abetting late SSR's suicide.

Meanwhile, talking about her public appearances Rhea was recently snapped her co-star Saqib Saleem's birthday in Alibaug. On the other hand, on the work front, the actress will next appear in the film Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film which was initially supposed to release on April 30 this year, also stars Annu Kapoor and Raghuveer Yadav.

So, coming back to Rhea Chakraborty's airport candid video, her public appearances and trolling, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal