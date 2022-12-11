  • News
Rhea Chakraborty Sparks Dating Rumours With Bunty Sajdeh, Arrives At Party With His Sister Seema | Watch

Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. She was seen arriving at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party with Seema.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 03:31 PM IST
Minute Read
Rhea Chakroborty, Seema Sajdeh arrive at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s party (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

RHEA Chakraborty has been hitting the headlines these days after the rumours of her dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh came. Amid these rumours, Rhea was seen arriving at filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party with Seema on Saturday.

Rhea looked stunning in a black dress, whereas, Seema made heads turn in a white dress.

 
 
 
Bunty is the owner of one of the largest talent management companies in India, Cornerstone Sport, which handles many biggest names in the sports industry, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Rhea Chakraborty was reported to be a client of Bunty, however, soon became close friends.

“It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty," the source said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Rhea was earlier dating the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was interrogated regarding Sushant’s death.

Talking about Seema Sajdeh, she was last seen in 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. The reality show is streaming on Netflix and has two seasons. Both seasons emerged as hits on Netflix and will reportedly return for season three.

Seema was earlier married to Sohail Khan and the two announced their separation this year. While talking about her separation from Sohail, Seema revealed that they were living separately for the last five years.

She also talked to Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking and told her that her views were different from Sohail's.

Talking about the reason for her separation, Seema said, "Our views are not same." To this, Sima asked, "But after 22 years you came to know the views are not same?”

Seema answered, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It’s not like we didn’t try together. And, when you have children, it’s a different situation.” Moreover, Seema also jokingly said, "Maybe I prefer women.” Sima Taparia was shocked by Seema's comment. However, Seema clarified that she is just joking.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood also stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

