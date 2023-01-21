Rhea Chakraborty Shares UNSEEN Pics With Sushant Singh Rajput On His 37th Birth Anniversary | See Pics

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of the late actor's 37th birth anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared two pictures featuring the duo in two candid pictures. Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 37 this year, as the actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty dated the late actor, and later on, she was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput's family and was lodged in jail for 28 days regarding the case before getting out on bail.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Rhea wrote, " (infinity sign) +1. " In the first image, the two can be seen adorably posing behind two cups, whereas, in the second picture, the duo can be seen taking a happy selfie together.

Rhea Chakraborty's friends Shibani Dandekar and Krishna Shroff also reacted to the post, as they simply dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Many prominent celebrities from the industry also wished the late actor on his birthday, while some netizens continued blaming Rhea for his death in the comment section.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead a few days after Rhea Chakraborty moved out of their Bandra house where the couple was living together. After Sushant's death, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau. She was later released on bail after 28 days and was claimed innocent in the case.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty's work front, the actor was last seen in Rummy Jafry's 2021 release 'Chehre' opposite Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav.

Rhea is currently rumored to be dating Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh, owner of the talent management agency 'Cornerstone.' According to a report in Hindustan Times, the duo was stated to be happy, and Bunty Sajdeh has stood as her shoulder and support system.