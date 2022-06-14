New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a post for him on Instagram and remembered him. She shared several pictures of her with the late actor and captioned it "Miss you every day..." and a heart emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020 after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020.

For the unversed, 2 years back Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. His death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, which questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant's staff. Also, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'. And further, it is reported that the actress is slowly getting back into her work mode after a hectic year.

Sushant Singh Rajput who was 34 years when he died had already made big in the industry. Having made his debut and name from Pavitra Rishta, Sushant's first Bollywood movie Kai Po Che impressed many. After that, there was no turning back for the star as he did several movies such as MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, and Raabta which was critically acclaimed. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh