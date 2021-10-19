New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is back to being quite active on social media after her traumatizing last year. She keeps on sharing posts, stories and even cryptic messages on her official Instagram handle.

Recently, she took to her social media account to share a picture with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty after a while. In the photo, the duo are seen twinning in white and posing for the camera while they were outdoors. Rhea captioned her post saying, "resilience"

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram post here:

As soon as Rhea dropped the image, many of her fans and friends started showering comments. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor 'hearted' the pic while Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar commented, "My gorgeous two" followed by a red heart emoji. To this, even Rhea replied saying, "come see us."

Apart from this, fans also commented and wished the siblings well. One user wrote, "You guys are so strong, may god give you so much of happiness and light in life," another one said, "Strong!!!! Courageous!!! Brave… inspiring siblings."

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty and her family were undergoing troubles when she was accused of money laundry and abetment to suicide in her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by the late actor's family.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020 which sparked a plethora of controversies across the country including Bollywood's drug case.

Both Rhea and her brother Showik were questioned several times by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rhea Chakraborty even had to be in jail for almost a month in connection with the drug case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre which was released in 2021 recently.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal