New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Rhea Chakraborty returned to Instagram. She got back to the photo-sharing platform after eight months and it looks like she has come with stronger and bolder vibes.

The Jalebi actress shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she is seen holding her mother's hand. Rhea also penned a powerful note, and wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa."

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

As soon as Rhea shared the post, her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with supportive messages. Actress Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Sussanne Khan also shared heart emojis in the comment section.

Several users also dropped comments, one of the users wrote, "Take care Rhea, stay strong and never lose hope."

Another user wrote, "God bless you dear.. good to see you back."

Yet another wrote, "More power to you girl.. stay strong."

Last year, on August 27, Rhea shared the last post on social media. She shared a video in which her father was heckled by some media persons.

Talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by the late actor's family of abetting his suicide. The late actor's case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The actress also went to jail last year on drug-related charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Recently, she has been named in the SSR death case charge sheet, her name is included in the list of 33 people.

Meanwhile, the actress was starred in the film Chehre in which she was supposed to be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the poster of the film was released recently and she was not found in that.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma