New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After going through great trails and tribulations in life, actor Rhea Chakraborty finally seems to be "healing". On Tuesday, the actress shared a picture of herself on her social media handle doing Yoga. In an Instagram post Rhea, late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, can be seen doing chakrasana (wheel pose) outdoors alongside her Yoga guru Samiksha Shetty.

Dressed in grey crop top paired with grey and blue leggings Rhea posted her photograph with the caption "HEALING #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_."

Soon after, fans reacted to the post cheering up the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read "Keep going rhea we all r with u." Another fan wrote "Yesss, this is what we wanna hear from you - Healing take ur time. Always focus on urself - when u focus on urself u create more self worth. Love you @rhea_chakraborty more power 2 u ! Keep posting."

Rhea Chakraborty received extreme backlash after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicided. She was accused in Sushant's death and ever since trolling has become a regular part in her comment section. However, this time many people have empathized with the actress and encouraged her to heal from the trauma caused during the trials last year.

Although after Sushant's death Rhea rarely posted on Social media, however, of lately the actress has been sharing glimpses of her life with followers. On Monday she shared an inspirational quote on her Instagram story. The quote read "Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend (sic)."

On the work front, Rhea is expected to return to the big screen with Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The actress is also rumoured to be a contestant in Big Boss season 15.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha