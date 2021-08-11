Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her official social media handle to share a picture where she is seen wearing a saree. Scroll down to read more and see pic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Past few months have been quite difficult for actress Rhea Chakraborty after her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. She has been swimming in the pool of multiple controversies regarding the death of the late actor. Amidst all this, Rhea barely became active on Instagram since a while, but she hardly shared anything frequently as compared to her previous posts.

Although Rhea did share a number of cryptic posts related to 'courage' and 'strength' but she refrained from sharing her glamorous pictures like before on her official social media handle. But now, after a long time we came across the actress's beautiful photo on Insta where she is seen posing for camera in a multi color fusion saree. She teamed her look with minimal glossy makeup, statement earrings and open hair.

Yes, Rhea shared a click that seems to be from a photoshoot and captioned it saying, 'Thehraav #stay #rheality'

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram post:

As soon as the photo was dropped, her fans and friends started sharing positive comments on her pic. Some called her 'beautiful' while some shared fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rhea Chakraborty started her career with the film 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti opposite Saqib Salim'. After this, she appeared in many films like 'Jalebi', 'Bankchor', 'Dobaara', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Sonali Cable', 'Happy Anniversary'. However, these films were not very successful and failed to cast their magic on the audience.

Apart from Hindi cinema, Rhea has also worked in the Telugu film 'Tunega-Tunega'. And now she will soon be seen in the film 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Raghuveer Yadav and more in pivotal roles.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Rhea's glamorous saree look? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal