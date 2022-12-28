Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Post As Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Mystery Intensifies: 'You've Walked Through Fire'

Rhea Chakraborty recently posted a cryptic message about endurance in the wake of startling new claims concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's demise that hit the headlines.

Previously this week, a mortuary attendant of the Cooper Hospital, who was allegedly present in the post-mortem procedure of the late actor, revealed that the marks on Sushant's body gave off the impression as though the actor did not die by suicide but was murdered.

As the investigation of his death continues, Rhea Chakraborty, who has been charged with aiding the star's suicide, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The post read, "You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons, remember this the next time you doubt your own power." She shared this post along with a "good morning" wish for her fans.

Rhea and Sushant dated for a while before his untimely death on June 14, 2020. After his demise, Sushant's family blamed Rhea for instigating his suicide and for financial fraud.

In addition, she was also accused of procuring contraband for Sushant. His demise was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, and later taken over by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A new development in the investigation of his death came when mortuary attendant, Roopkumar Shah, at Cooper Hospital, told ANI, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.

"It's a doctor's job as to what to write in post-mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them."

According to a report by TV9, Shah also revealed that he had suggested his higher authorities that they should work "as per rules". "When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the post-mortem in the night only," Shah said.

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reacting to the recent developments, urged the CBI to "diligently" investigate the murder claim. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."