Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Post After Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Blames Her For 'Ruining SSR’s Life'

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday shared a cryptic post after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh blamed Chakraborty ruined the late actor's life. Priyanka's statement came days after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that Rhea on multiple occasions brought drugs for the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Shared the note that reads, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise.”

Take a look here:

Back in June 2020, the entire Bollywood industry was shocked when the news broke that MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment.

Back on Thursday, during an interview, SSR's sister Priyanka told India News, "From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened." When asked if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she said, “Ji (yes), of course."

In draft charges, as per the NCB, Rhea between March 2020 and September 2020, received plenty of deliveries of marijuana from other accused in the case including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Later, the actress handed over those drugs to Sushant and asked him to pay for those deliveries.

Rhea and Sushant were said to be dating during the time when the MS Dhoni actor was found dead. Days after Sushant's death, his father filed a police complaint against Rhea accusing the actress of abetment to suicide and money laundering.