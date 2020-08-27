Rhea Chakraborty reveals why she did not attend Sushant's funeral

Spilling the beans on her visit to the hospital, Chakraborty said that she saw Sushant’s body for around three to four second while it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary and touched his feet as a mark of respect.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been under scanner of multiple agencies in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that she wanted to attend the actor’s funeral but was advised against the same by her “industry friends”.

In an exclusive interview to India Today, Chakraborty told that her friends advised against her visit saying that Sushant’s family members would not want her to be there and that she would only be insulted and asked to leave the funeral.

Spilling the beans on her visit to the hospital, Chakraborty said that she saw Sushant’s body for around three to four second while it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary, touched his feet as a mark of respect and said ‘I am sorry’. Chakraborty said she was sorry that the actor lost his life.

This was the first time the actor broke her silence after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interview, Rhea also said that Sushant felt claustrophobic in flight and took medicines to deal with it. Reacting to the same earlier in the day, Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant flying his Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator and wrote, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it.”

Chakraborty is a prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has been under the scanner of multiple probe agencies ever since Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint against Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja