Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing charges of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to the allegations that she was living off on Sushant's money.

New Delhi | Jagran entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty, accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of cheating and harassment, has reacted to the allegations that she was living off on Sushant's money. The Jalebi actor said she was not the only one on whom Sushant spent money, in fact the late actor loved living like a star. She also reminisced how Sushant booked a private jet worth Rs 70 lakh for trip with his friends to Thailand.

Referring to her Europe trip with the late actor, Rhea said she had already booked tickets for Paris for a fashion shoot but Sushant wanted to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets and booked first-class tickets and paid for hotels as well. "It was me who had a problem with how much Sushant was spending," she said in an interview with India Today.

Rhea also contested the allegations that she had contributed to Sushant's mental illness. The actress said, she came to know about Sushant's mental health issue during Europe trip. During their stay in Switzerland, the health of the deteriorated and he started having anxiety attacks. At that point, Sushant revealed that he was experiencing depression from 2013 and had consulted a doctor who advised him to take medicines. She revealed that Sushant used to feel Claustrophobic while sitting in the flight so he popped a pill ‘Modafinil’ before their flight.

Earlier today, she sought Mumbai Police’s assistance in providing security for her and her family.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her father being hounded by the press outside their home. She wrote in her caption, “This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou.”





Three central probe agencies - CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau - are investigating the sensational case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death with the spotlight focused on Rhea Chakraborty.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha