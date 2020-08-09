A former aide of the late actor has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty fired the entire staff of the late actor

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a former aide of the late actor has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty fired the entire staff of the late actor and got them replaced with people she wanted to be signed up for respective jobs.

Speaking with Pinkvilla.com Sushant's former assistant Sabir Ahmed said that Rhea took 'complete charge of his life' and also barred them from accessing him.

"Rhea had not entered his life, till I was there. When I came back to my hometown, she had come. I had returned with Ashok (another staff member) to go and resume work with Sushant sir. But we couldn't contact him at all. We always used to get in touch with him directly," he told the entertainment portal.

"She didn't want the old staff and fired all of us. She wanted to put all her people in our places."he added. Sabir also said that some other members of the staff also claimed that they were not allowed to directly contact Sushant.

"I heard from the new staff that they weren't allowed access to Sushant sir at all. Sab kuch Rhea ko hi bolna padta tha aur woh hi sab kuch karti thi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, for about 18 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Sunday.

Showik left the central investigative agency''s office here in the Ballard Estate area around 6:30 AM after an overnight questioning session that began around noon on Saturday.

Officials said Showik''s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was asked about his personal businesses, income, investments and financial dealings with his sister and Rajput. On August 07, his sister and prime accused in the case Rhea (28) was questioned by the agency for the first time for about eight hours. Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned to appear before the agency again on Monday. On Friday, the ED had questioned Indrajit, Rhea''s chartered accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah and business manager Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha