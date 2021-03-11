Actor Emraan Hashmi took to his social media handle to share the teaser of 'Chehre'. The film is set to release on April 30 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-drama, Chehre's teaser is out. Yes, the announcement was made by the makers of the film and actor Emraan Hashmi too shared the teaser on his social media handle. The teaser opens with dialogues of Annu Kapoor, Big B and Hashmi while their looks feature in the video.

Along with the teaser, Emraan on his Instagram handle wrote, "Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai... #ChehreTeaser out now... Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April"

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it caught our attention not only for its intense dialogues but also because of the fact that Rhea Chakraborty is still missing from it. Yes, the actress who will be seen playing one of the key roles was left out from the teaser. This is not the first time such a thing is happening with her, Rhea has been upset as the makers of 'Chehre' have not included her in any of the promotional content of the film.

A few days ago when the film's poster was released, Rhea was not spotted anywhere and as per a source she expressed her unhappiness about the same. Rhea's close friend spoke to SpotBoyE and said, "Not even in her wildest dream had Rhea anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems." Talking about how Rhea is reacting on the whole situation, her friend further added, "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too."

Meanwhile, the film also drew a lot of flak on Twitter for roping Rhea Chakraborty in the film. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans started a trend #BoycottChehre on social media.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in the drug angle related to her boyfriend Sushant's suicide case.

Talking about Chehre, the film has been helmed by Rumi Jafry and will hit the theatres on April 30, this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal