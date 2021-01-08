In the photo, Rhea is seen donning a checkered coat in the light brown shade and she kept her look minimal and was looking pretty in that.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was recently spending some gala time with her friends Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. She was invited to Raghu's son Rhythm's first birthday party in which his few family friends joined and Rajiv shared some pictures with her on social media.

In the pictures, Rajiv and Rhea are seen hugging each other and were looking adorable. Rajiv captioned the post that read, "My Girl." In the photo, Rhea is seen donning a checkered coat in the light brown shade and she kept her look minimal and was looking pretty in that.

Recently, director Rumi Jaffrey had confirmed Rhea Chakraborty's comeback on the silver screen. Rumi told SpotBoyE, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

In the film, Rhea is going to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is tentatively titled Chehre. Speaking to Mid-Day, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery spills the beans on her come back to film and said that Rhea Chakraborty will "bounce back".

Rhea and her brother Showik were recently granted bail. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September first week on charges of 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs, which the agency investigated as a link to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea was released on October 4 after spending a month in jail. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. The autopsy report attributed the actor died due to 'asphyxiation because of the hanging. However, the investigation is still going on in his case.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma