New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty has bagged the title of 'troubled actress' after she got embroiled in her alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Since SSR's death in June 2020, the Chehre actress is keeping a low profile and is not even active on social media. Her last post on her Instagram handle was one week ago with the hashtag LOVE IS POWER. Now, after a week, she has posted another picture with a hashtag keeping the faith.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped her pic, reading Rabindranath Tagore's famous book, Gitanjali, a collection of poems. She captioned the post as, "The question and the cry “oh, where ?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, “I AM!”

- Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith"

As soon as she dropped the pic, Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar was quick to drop a comment on her post. She wrote, "love you" along with heart emoji.

Some fans also showered love on her calling her an 'inspiration for girls'. One of the users wrote, "Wow mam. You are inspiration for girls like me. Keep rocking. More power to you"

Another user wrote, "Nice to see you taking life in true spirit. Wish you gud luck always."

On the work front, Rhea will be seen next in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and other veteran actors. Earlier, it was believed, she has been removed from the film as she was nowhere seen in the poster and the teaser. However, the speculations came to a full stop when the trailer was released. Though a small glimpse, but it confirmed that she is very much part of the film.

Meanwhile, Chehre was set to release on April 9, 2021. However, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, makers postponed the release date until further notice.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv