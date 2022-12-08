Rhea Chakraborty Dating Bunty Sajdeh, 2 Years After Death Of Sushant Singh Rajput: Reports

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was leading the headlines in 2020 for all the wrong reasons, as the actress was investigated very harshly for the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though, after a thorough conclusion, it was stated that Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself, there are still various mysteries revolving around the incident.

However, nearly two years after his demise, Rhea Chakraborty is again on the news, where the actress is rumored to be dating businessman Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty is the owner of one of the largest talent management companies in India, in the segment of entertainment and sports. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Rhea Chakraborty was reported to be a client of Bunty, however, soon became close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

It is also stated that the duo has entered into a romantic relationship, where both are interested to keep it solely private. The couple is happy and together, whereas Bunty has also been a shoulder and support system for Rhea in her hard times.

Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of Bollywood fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, and ex-brother-in-law to Sohail Khan, as Seema Sajdeh was earlier married to him, and the couple also has two kids. Seema Sajdeh was recently seen in Karan Johar's reality drama production 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunty Sajdeh (@buntysajdeh)

Bunty Sajdeh was also rumored to be dating actress Sonakshi Sinha previously, however, both denied such reports. For the unversed, Bunty Sajdeh is the CEO and MD of Cornerstone Sport, which is one of the most renowned talent agencies in India handling some of the biggest names in the sports world including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunty Sajdeh (@buntysajdeh)

Maintaining a good bond with cricketer Virat Kohli, Bunty Sajdeh is often seen in his Instagram posts. On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in director Rumi Jaffery's 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.