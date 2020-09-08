Rhea Chakraborty broke down when she was confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty during her questioning by the NCB on the third day

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Tuesday was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in connection with the drug angle linked with the actor’s death.

Shortly after the news of her arrest broke out, a report by NDTV quoting sources, stated that Rhea Chakraborty broke down when she was confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty during her questioning by the NCB on the third day.

Earlier this month, the drug control agency had arrested Rhea’s brother Showik along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda. After their arrest, both the apprehended accused in the drug case related to Sushant’s death were sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Rhea Chakraborty's arrest comes on the third day of questioning of the actress by the NCB in the drugs case. Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

As per reports, the Narcotics Bureau has arrested Sushant's girlfriend and live-in partner on the basis electronic evidence gathered from WhatsApp chats, text messages and other devices. The reports further claimed that she will be produced before the court via video conferencing today.

The NCB said it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

Rhea, who has been named as an accused in the CBI probe in Sushant's death, had denied consuming drugs. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana. Rhea Chakraborty is facing multiple investigations based on Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegation that she took his money, mentally harassed him and had a role in his death on June 14.

