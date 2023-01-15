Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh Announces Her Upcoming 'Woman-Centric' Film | First Poster OUT

Keerthy Suresh has proved herself as one of the most talented actor in South Indian cinema in 2022 with major hits like Saani Kaayidham and Vaashi. The actress is starting her year on a high note as she has announced her new film 'Revolver Rita', which will be a women centric film.

Announcing the film, Keerthy wrote, "Here is the first look of #RevolverRita. Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_"

Meanwhile, Samanha Ruth Prabhu also shaed the film's poster and wished Keerthy good luck. She wrote, "Wishing some of my favourite people the very best @KeerthyOfficial@Jagadishbliss #RevolverRita Looking forward to this !! @dirchandru @dineshkrishnanb @Cinemainmygenes @Aiish_suresh @TheRoute @PassionStudios_."

In the poster, Keerthy can be seen holding guns in both her hands and the poster design gives a retro vibe.

Directed and written by K Chandru, Revolver Rita is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Further details about the film are not revealed yet.

On the work front, Keerthy will star Dasara, which also stars Nani in the lead role. The movie will release on Netflix after its theatrical run.

She will be seen in Raghu Thatha, which is written and directed by Suman Kumar.