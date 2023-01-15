‘Respect Jimin’: ARMY Calls For Due Credit To BTS Singer For ‘Vibe’ With Taeyang

BTS member Jimin was last seen on the screen grooving with singer Taeyang in his recently released song 'Vibe.' After the big collaboration of the song, the BTS army is furious at the makers for giving the least due credit on Spotify to the Big Bang member singer.

Taking to Twitter, several fans shared posts of the list using the Black label to credit Jimin also on Spotify as the name of Taeyang is only mentioned on the streaming platform. On the platform, the song states 'Vibe (Feat Jimin Of BTS)', however, the name does not appear under his listicle, thus BTS Army started a trend under '#BlacklabelCreditJimin' which is certainly trending on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, a social media user wrote, "Jimin is not credited with Vibe? Blacklabel credits BTS Jimin for Vibe and make the song available under his Spotify profile, this affects his monthly listeners and top artist positions." While another user wrote, "Hello @THEBLACKLABEL, we noticed Jimin is not completely credited on all versions of VIBE on Spotify, also the song is still not yet in some countries like Caribbean States. Please fix this as soon as possible. Thank you."

One more social media user mentioned, "This collaboration was 2 years in the making and Jimin was clearly very excited, so to see him not being credited on a song that he worked on, is just disrespectful to him." While some more wrote, "Fix the issue and credit Jimin." Another tweet mentioned, "There are two versions of Vibe, out of which one doesn't properly credit Jimin, please credit him properly."

Hello @THEBLACKLABEL, we noticed Jimin is not completely credited on all versions of "VIBE" on Spotify, also the song is still not yet in some countries like Caribbean States. please fix this as soon as possible.

Many Twitter users disgraced the label company and called them cheap, where one social media user wrote, "This is actually so cheap of them. They not only took Jimin out of the credits for vibe; a song he has composed but also have pushed a sound without Jimin as credit on TikTok as well." While another user wrote, "Jimin was part of the song, Jimin deserves to be credited and deserves respect for his work."

Recently, singer Taeyang in an interview with Rolling Stone said, "About two years ago, Teddy at THEBLACKLABEL was watching me work — that was at a time when the BTS members weren't doing many solo activities."

He further said, "Teddy mentioned in passing that he thought people would really enjoy it if I got together with Jimin to collaborate on a great song. That really stuck with me and I thought it was a great idea, so I always had it in mind."

Taeyang also mentioned, "And then last summer, I had the opportunity to meet with the members of BTS at various private gatherings and events. Through that, we naturally had meals together, and I met Jimin as well."

He concluded the conversation and said, "The conversation came up very organically, like, 'There's some music we've put together, do you have interest in working together?' and he said he would really love to. After that, he came to our studio, we played the music for him, and he really liked it."

Singer Taeyang accepted that BTS's Jimin was one of the most important people on board as he was the one who made the most effort amongst all of the crew.

Marking the first collaboration between Taeyang and Jimin, the song was released on Friday along with the groovy music video, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs, even before its initial release.