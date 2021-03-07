An official statement was also released by the residents of Kamathipura against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Padmaavat and other films of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his latest directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt is swimming in the pool of troubles. According to reports, the portrayal of Gangubai's character has not gone down very well with the residents of Kamathipura and they chose to protest against the film.

The film is based on a madam of Kamathipura's (Mumbai's famous red light area) brothel. Some residents of the place have opposed the film and said that it has defamed the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. Their official statement says, “The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura.”

The statement further adds, “The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura.”

The people have warned that they won't stay silent and Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura including women and children will protest against makers of the film. “Once again a few people are looking to monetize from the suffering of others and this time the residents of Kamathipura are choosing to not suffer in silence. Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura (Youth, women, children, etc) will be gathering at the center of Kamathipura to protest against the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. They have also previously met with various decision makers and registered their complaint on the same,” read the statement.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' which was written by Hussain Zaidi. The film showcases how Gujarat's Ganga Harjivandas became Gangubai Kothewali, now of the most powerful lady dons of 60s.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal