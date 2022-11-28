Requested Rohit Shetty To Include Me In ‘Golmaal’ Films Again, He Gave An 'Ambiguous' Reply: Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi, who has been away from the limelight for sometime now, recently spoke about why he wasn’t a part of Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Golmaal’ film franchise after featuring in the first installment. The actor mentioned how he requested the ‘Cirkus’ filmmaker to cast him again, but Rohit Shetty gave an ‘ambiguous’ reply.

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Sharman Joshi talked about how money was a factor when it came to not returning to the superhit comedy film franchise. “Some management issues. My management was not communicating too well. Money was, of course, the factor. They were asking a price which the producers were not very comfortable with. I was not aware this was going on. By the time I got to know, I approached them,” said Sharman Joshi in an interview with PinkVilla.

Sharman Joshi also mentioned how he tried to smoothen things out with Rohit Shetty’s production house, but nothing materialised for him. “I did request him that I wanted to be a part of the next Golmaal and he said ‘yeah yeah’. That’s where it was left at, an ambiguous yeah. So, I don’t know whether I will actually be a part of it but I am happy to be.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty will be directing Ranveer Singh in his upcoming comedy film, ‘Cirkus’. The film features an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Abhinay Raj Singh, Johny Lever, Murli Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The first teaser of ‘Cirkus’ will be released by the makers today. The movie will be released in theaters on December 23, 2022.

Rohit Shetty will also be directing his first-ever digital series, ‘Indian Police Force’. The series will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and will also feature Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. ‘Indian Police Force’ will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.